SCA-registered companies worth AED410.36 billion in 2017

In 2017, the SCA registered five public shareholding companies, including two public companies and three private companies, with their total capital value reaching AED74.4 billion, reported state news agency WAM.

In terms of the total capital value of SCA-registered companies, Abu Dhabi had a strong lead with AED256.2 billion, followed by Dubai with AED116.4 billion, and Sharjah with AED21.5 billion. Ras al-Khaimah reached AED10.34 billion, Umm Al Qaiwain reached AED2.2 billion, Fujairah reached AED1.9 billion, and Ajman reached AED1.71 billion.

Abu Dhabi also took the top spot in terms of types of company ownership—the total capital value of public companies in the emirate were AED187.8 billion, while private companies registered a total value of AED68.4 buillion. Dubai came in second place, with some AED116.4 billion and AED50 billion, respectively.

Fujairah registered figures of AED10 billion for public companies and AED1.96 billion for private companies, while the other emirates did not have any public companies registered at the SCA.

The number of companies registered at the SCA from 2001 to the end of 2017 reached 161, which includes 122 Emirati companies, while the total number of Kuwaiti companies reached 22, followed by companies from Bahrain with six, and Jordan and Sudan with three each. The remaining registered companies are distributed between other Arab countries, Wam said.