MSM approves Dhofar Power Generation's prospectus

Oman’s Muscat Securities Market has approved the prospectus of Dhofar Power Generation Company for the offering of part of its capital in public offering of OMR 23 million.



The prospectus states the company will offer 88.8 million shares at an issue price 259 baisas per share comprising 100 baisas nominal value, 157 baisas issue allowance and two baisas issue expenses.

The prospectus contains information on the company, its objects, future plans and financial position which would assist investors in taking investment decision, reported Times Of Oman