Egyptian Electricity Holding signs $900 million syndicated loan

State-run Egyptian Electricity Holding Company (EEHC) has completed a $900 million syndicated loan.

The debt facility was coordinated by Credit Suisse and HSBC and it was marketed to other banks at around $700 million but given banks' oversubscription the size has been raised to $900 million, reported Reuters.

Egypt’s business conditions are slowly improving under a three-year IMF loan programme tied to fiscal and economic reforms.

The other deals include a $600 million loan for National Bank of Egypt (NBE), arranged by a group of lenders comprising NBE, HSBC, Standard Chartered, Citi, Emirates NBD, Bank ABC, and Rakbank. The loan is now being syndicated to a larger group of banks.

Banque Misr, the country's second largest bank, will also follow with a $500 million loan coordinated by Citigroup, reported Reuters.