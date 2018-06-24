ITFC's supports CBI's Islamic finance operations in Senegal

The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) and Coris Bank International (CBI) has launched a range of Islamic financing solutions and products under its Islamic window called ‘Coris Baraka’ in Senegal.

The ITFC has helped structure the Coris Bank International Islamic Window in Senegal in line with the advisory agreement signed in 2017 whereby ITFC will assists Coris Bank International’s subsidiaries in launching four dedicated Islamic windows in Cote d’Ivoire, Mali, Senegal and Benin.

The recently launched Coris Bank Senegal has also been selected as the official partner for ITFC pilot project called West Africa SME Development programme, an Integrated Trade Solution aimed at improving access to credit for SMEs in eight West African countries through the provision of capacity building services to local entrepreneurs and lines of financing to local banks, reported Zawya.