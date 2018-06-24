RakBank customers to remit money with Xpress Money

RakBank has partnered with Xpress Money to offer convenient money transfer services to its customers through the bank’s remittance service RAKMoneyTransfer (RMT).

The bank’s money remittance service is available in five countries including India, Pakistan, Philippines, Sri Lanka and Nepal, and this partnership with Xpress Money will see the expansion of RMT service to reach a total of 25 countries worldwide.

The partnership with Xpress Money will also allow customers to make hassle-free money transfers with greater convenience and maximum security.

RAKMoneyTransfer service has been specially designed to meet the remittance needs of customers who can conveniently remit money from their RakBank Account or credit card to the aforementioned countries.

Peter England, RakBank CEO, said, “In line with the Bank’s strategy to offer customers a seamless banking experience, we are currently focusing on aligning our offering through strategic partnerships to increase the Bank’s remittance footprint, reported TradeArabia.