Bahrain Islamic bank relaunches premium banking services

Bahrain Islamic Bank (BisB) has announced the relaunch of its Al Thuraya Premium Banking Services with a selection of new unique features tailored to cater to the needs of high net worth individuals.

These include dedicated relationship manager, access to preferential rates on deposit and financing, priority in queuing at the bank's branches and financial malls, and an increased daily draw rate when withdrawing from the bank’s ATMs and point-of-sale machines.

Dalal AlQais, the General Manager of retail banking, said, "we strategically planned the revamp of Al Thuraya Premium Banking Services to coincide with the introduction of the all new Visa Infinite Credit Card,” reported TradeArabia.

This comes as part of the bank’s ongoing commitment to the continuous development of its products and services.