Saudi affirmed A+/A1 ratings with negative outlook

CI Ratings has affirmed its A+/A1 long term foreign and local currency ratings on Saudi Arabia with a negative outlook.

The ratings and a negative outlook reflects continued high reliance of the public finances and economic growth dynamics on oil export revenues despite the implementation of ambitious reform measures over the past three years.

Also, CI Ratings are as result of further deterioration in the public finances with the current low level of government debt expected to increase on the back of continued large government budget deficits.

The economy has continued to suffer from the sharp decline in global oil prices since the summer of 2014 which has put strain on the public finances. The ensuing fiscal tightening has in turn weighed on economic growth dynamics as government spending continues to be a very important determinant of domestic demand.

In order to raise non-oil revenues, the Saudi government implemented a value-added tax (VAT) on most consumer goods in January 2018, together with a wage levy on foreign workers which will gradually be raised until 2020 measures which CI Ratings believe they are going to broaden the government's revenue base and so lower the dependence on oil export revenues.

In a statement, CI Ratings said, despite these new revenue sources, a successful consolidation of fiscal accounts crucially depends on slowing the growth of public expenditure.

The Government’s public wage bill for 2017 was 47.3 per cent of total expenditure, as the government started to re-expand government spending during 2017 and Q1 2018 following the modest rebound in oil prices, CI Ratings expect only a limited decrease in the government's high budget deficit in 2018 estimated at -8.6 per cent of GDP.

The kingdom’s economic growth dynamics are strongly shaped by oil market developments. The decline in real GDP by 0.9 per cent in 2017 was due primarily to a decrease in oil production in line with Saudi Arabia's commitment under the OPEC+ agreement.

The ratings of Saudi Arabia still benefit from the current low level of public debt.

The government seeks to advance the non-oil economy through large-scale investment projects. CI Ratings considers public investments in infrastructure and non-oil production capacities as conducive to non-oil economic growth.

The negative outlook reflects substantial geopolitical risks and CI's expectation that the public finances are set to deteriorate given continued large government budget deficits and they also reflect the difficult challenges faced in reducing the economy's still heavy reliance on the oil sector.