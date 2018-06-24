Private deposits in Oman's banks reach OMR12.47 billion

Private deposits at commercial banks in the Sultanate at the end of the first quarter in 2018 witnessed a slight decline by 0.77 per cent to OMR12.47 billion, compared to OMR12.57 billion in the corresponding period last year, according to a monthly statistical bulletin published by the Central Bank of Oman (CBO).

The gross value of these deposits, as of the end of the first quarter of 2018, includes time deposits that stood at OMR3.86 billion, savings deposits of OMR4.61 billion, and demand deposits of OMR3.75 billion, the report added. The bulletin pointed out that the total value for these deposits reached OMR11.49 billion, reported the Times of Oman.

the bulletin said that with regards to banking indicators for commercial banks as of the end of the first quarter 2018, the broad money and clearance to deposits in riyals was 8.2 per cent. The combined money and clearance to gross deposits was 7.3 per cent. The total percentage of loans to deposits was 109.3 per cent.

Deposits in foreign currency to total deposits was 11.6 per cent, the rate of loans in foreign currency to total loans was 15.2 per cent, the rate of foreign assets to total assets was 10.3 per cent, and foreign liabilities to total liabilities was 11.8 per cent, the Times of Oman said.

On-demand deposits to total private deposits was 29.5 per cent. The capital and reserves to total deposits was 23.5 per cent. The rate of allocations and retained interest to total credit was 3.4 per cent.