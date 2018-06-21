SCA asks listed companies to declare exposure to Abraaj

Securities and Commodities Authority has asked UAE-listed companies to declare their exposure to Dubai-based private equity firm Abraaj, which filed for provisional liquidation last week.

The Securities & Commodities Authority sent a letter earlier this week and companies had until Thursday to submit their responses, said Al Zaabi.

Air Arabia, a Dubai-listed low cost carrier, said this week it had a $336 million exposure to Abraaj and shares in the company plunged because of its links to the private equity firm, reported Reuters.