Saudi Arabia’s Finance Minister hails MSCI Emerging Markets Index listing

Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan, Saudi Arabia’s Finance Minister has affirmed the listing in MSCI Emerging Markets Index as significant addition to the Saudi market.

Al-Jadaan said, these reforms in the Saudi financial market are in line with the Kingdom's vision 2030 and the government's strong commitment to modernising the Saudi economy through comprehensive reforms that have contributed to providing the market with the best international standards, making it more attractive to both domestic and foreign investors, reported SPA.

The listing confirms strength of the kingdom’s financial markets and the expected participation of international investors will contribute significantly to the growth, development and maturity of the market.

The Government will continue to work with all relevant parties to further improve regulations in place to facilitate foreign investments following MSCI and other indicators, reported SPA.