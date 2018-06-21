Emcredit and ebooc to launch NexGen digital payment POS machines

Department of Economic Development (DED)’s Emcredit and ebooc has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to launch a next-generation digital payment Point of Sale (POS) platform for Dubai.

Under the MoU, ebooc, will provide advanced NexGen POS system with bespoke functionality built exclusively for emcredit’s next generation POS payment solution across sectors, providing a decentralised, distributed ledger which creates trust, thereby improving efficiency levels, reported WAM.

"We are delighted to create a strategic partnership with ebooc as it’s one the first Emirati Fintech company using NexGen technology to offer and integrate innovative POS solutions exclusively across the retail merchant network in Dubai, UAE," said Ali Ibrahim, Managing Director of emcredit Limited.