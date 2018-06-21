Al Tamimi & Company strengthens regional footprint, promotes seven lawyers to partnership

Al Tamimi & Company has announced the promotion of seven new partners, the most promotions in any one round in the history of the firm. This latest development takes the total number of partners at the firm to 65.

Bandar Al Hamidani (Corporate, KSA), Emad Salameh (Litigation, KSA), Fady Ghanem (Corporate Structuring, Dubai), Jongeun [Christina] Lee (Korea Group, Abu Dhabi), Mohammad Al Muhtaseb (Litigation, Dubai), Richard Catling (Corporate, Dubai), and Sherif Rahman (Corporate Structuring, Dubai) will all join the partnership effective 1 July, 2018.

“We will continue to lead the way in the Middle East with our offering of sophisticated and strategic legal services. The promotion of these very talented lawyers not only strengthens our position in key areas, but also supports our strategy for growth in key markets, like Saudi Arabia, and internationally, for organisations seeking to do business in the Middle East,” said Al Tamimi & Company’s Managing Partner, Husam Hourani.