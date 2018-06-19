DIFC partners Startupbootcamp to expand fintech offering

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), has announced its partnership with Startupbootcamp to support the development of the growing fintech and venture capital ecosystem in the centre as well as promote entrepreneurship in the region.

The partnership will explore setting up multiple programmes for early stage start-ups within the fields of fintech, insurtech and regtech, in collaboration with a broad range of stakeholders from various sectors beyond the realm of financial services, reported WAM.

The programme will see the two parties jointly nurture the UAE and regional venture capital ecosystem, building on DIFC’s success in this field.

Arif Amiri, CEO of DIFC Authority, said Dubai remains at the forefront of driving the future of this important industry and enabling the development of an inclusive financial ecosystem across the MEASA region.