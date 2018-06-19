Emirates NBD signs with Amwal Brokerage for general clearing member services

Following approval by the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) as a ‘General Clearing Member’, Emirates NBD has added several clients to its growing portfolio making it the market leader in providing clearing and settlement services to trading participants of the UAE’s equity markets.

“We are delighted to have been chosen by Amwal Brokerage to provide a range of tools and services to enhance their operational efficiency. As we continue to enhance our offering to trading members to help them reduce financial and operational commitments, we look forward to onboarding more members in the near future,” said Tariq Bin Hendi, Executive Vice President and Head of Wealth Products & Advisory for Retail Banking & Wealth Management, Emirates NBD Group.

Saif Sultan Abdulla Al-Salami, Chairman at Amwal Brokerage added that the partnership will strengthen the brokerage’s trading. “Our partnership is aligned to our continuous endeavour to provide customers with superior services that meet the highest standards of efficiency and transparency. We would also like to thank the Securities and Commodities Authority for their continuous efforts towards improving the overall legislative and regulatory framework of financial markets, which will potentially contribute to an upgrade in the UAE’s classification to a developed market in the future.”