Investcorp appoints new Managing Director for European Sales and Marketing

Bahrain based Investcorp, a leading global provider and manager of alternative investments, has appointed Heinrich Riehl as Managing Director in its European Sales and Marketing team.

Heinrich will oversee fundraising and investor relations functions in Europe for Investcorp’s Credit Management (ICM) and Alternative Investment Solutions (AIS) businesses and will be reporting to Jeremy Ghose, Head of Investcorp Credit Management.

“Heinrich Riehl joins at an important time as we continue to expand our platform and product offering, said Ghose.