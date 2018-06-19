Dubai-based citizenship-by-investment firm participates in merger

Latitude Consultancy, a leading British firm in the investment migration industry, has announced the planned merger with RIF Trust Investments LLC, the Dubai-based citizenship-by-investment firm. The merger will expand Latitude’s international network to the Gulf region and will combine RIF Trust’s sales force in Dubai with Latitude’s experience in the Investment Migration industry. The transaction is expected to complete by early July.

The investment migration industry is expected to see further consolidation in the months ahead, as fragmented and varied-size players explore the merits of joining forces in an ever-growing competitive marketplace.

David Regueiro, COO of RIF Trust, confirmed that both firms will continue to operate under their existing brands until the end of this year. “RIF Trust has been operating in the UAE for over four years and has developed a strong brand and market awareness, so we agreed to maintain the RIF name until we complete a rebranding at some point in the new year”.