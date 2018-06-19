Bahrain’s credit default swaps surpass 2016 peak

The cost of insuring Bahrain's sovereign debt against default is at a historical high.

The kingdom's credit default swaps went up to 413 basis points last week, surpassing previous peaks of 412 basis points in February 2016, when oil prices were at around $30 per barrel, and a peak of around 400 basis points in early 2012, in the aftermath of the political uprising of the previous year, reported Reuters.

The development arose amid continuing concerns over the country's ability to tap international markets to stave off a potential financial crisis.

A decline in oil prices over the past few weeks, from around $80 per barrel in mid-May to $74 on Sunday, has lifted the credit default swap (CDS) of Saudi Arabia and Qatar by seven bps and 10 bps, respectively. Bahrain's CDS soared 82 points since mid-May.

Bahrain’s international bonds have been battered during recent volatility in emerging markets.

The International Monetary Fund estimates Bahrain's state budget deficit at 11.6 per cent of gross domestic product this year and predicts a current account gap of $1.20 billion.

Last month, a Bahraini state-owned oil company, Nogaholding, held a planned $500 million debt issuance because of unfavourable market conditions, creating further jitters among Manama's debt investors, reported Reuters.