KFH applies a centralised group ‘SWIFT’ network system

Kuwait Finance House (KFH) has launched a centralised SWIFT network system for global payments at the group level.

Abdullah Abu Al-Hous, Kuwait Finance House’ Group Chief Operations Officer, said, “KFH has managed to add most of its worldwide spread branches under one umbrella in cooperation with SWIFT without changing any transfer channels or banking correspondence related to the network,” reported Zawya.

The change minimise repeated expenses charged to the group causing a remarkable saving in financial resources and technical expertise, provide more opportunities to focus on projects and initiatives that would achieve the best interest of customer and improve performance in accordance with global standard in regard to speed, quality and safety.

KFH have operations in the GCC, Asia, and Europe through over 480 branches, including KFH-Turkey.