UAE’s Securities & Commodities Authority (SCA) has started discussions with a domestic institution to offer and issue Sukuk at a value of AED 10 and AED 20 during the coming period.

Obaid Al Zaabi, SCA’s CEO said, these Sukuk will contribute to attract more investments, in addition to financing projects.

The Sukuk which will be issued soon are expected to be issued and listed on Nasdaq Dubai, or one of the local stock exchanges, reported Mubasher.