Lebanon seeks to maintain growth and public debt

Lebanon plans to maintain its public debt level and economic growth rate this year as the country seeks to introduce reforms aimed at dispersing over $11 billion of aid pledges.

Alain Bifani, Director General of The Finance Ministry said, Lebanon’s public debt, which stood at 150 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2017, is forecast to rise with one per cent this year, while growth will dip slightly to 2.2 per cent from 2.3 per cent, reported The National.

The fiscal deficit is projected to reach 8.3 per cent of GDP this year.

In February, the IMF said Lebanon’s debt-to-GDP ratio could balloon to 180 per cent by 2023 if the government does not undertake reforms to narrow its fiscal deficit, which may reach 10 per cent of GDP amid the current geopolitical tensions. It is forecasting growth between 1 and 1.5 per cent for 2017 and 2018 as tourism, real estate and construction’ the three contributors to remain weak.

To help alleviate the financial burden, donors from various countries pledged at the Cedre conference this April in Paris to provide Lebanon with over $11 billion in soft loans to fund mainly infrastructure projects, reported The National.