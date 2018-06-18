Federal Tax Authority upgrades e-Services

The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) has developed its e-Services to include new features allowing taxable persons to link their accounts with an accredited tax agency.

The upgrade authorises the agency to carry out registration procedures, submit tax returns, and complete tax transactions on behalf of the taxable person, who is kept posted with real-time updates.

In a statement by FTA, the new features allow taxable persons to nominate one or more persons as their Tax Agents, who would then represent them in all their transactions with the Authority and help them comply with their tax obligations and exercise their rights, reported WAM.

The Federal Tax Authority launched an updated guide on registering for VAT, as well as amending or cancelling registration. The guide outlines a simple, four-step process allowing e-services users to connect with and gain access to a Taxable Person’s account via the "Taxable Person’s Screen".

"The Federal Tax Authority has set up advanced, world-class electronic procedures, and hired highly qualified personnel to facilitate registration procedures for Taxable Persons, Tax Agents and Tax agencies alike," said FTA Director General Khalid Ali Al Bustani.

The FTA clarified that for a Tax Agent to be authorised to carry out their mandate, they must be affiliated with a tax agency such as an accounting firm, a tax or legal consultancy, registered with and accredited by the Authority, WAM said.