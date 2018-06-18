UAE, Zimbabwe sign cooperation agreements

The UAE and Zimbabwe yesterday signed, in Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe, two agreements related to protecting and encouraging investment and avoiding double income taxation, as well as a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, on the marketing and supply of energy, according to state news agency WAM.

Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, signed both agreements for the UAE while Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State, signed the MoU, with the attendance of Emmerson Mnangagwa, President of Zimbabwe.

The UAE aims to strengthen its relations with Zimbabwe and the whole of Africa, especially in the areas of investment and commercial exchange, which will help support the stability and development of the African continent and provide greater opportunities for economic cooperation and joint investments, the WAM report said.