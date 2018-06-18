Oil slumps below $65 as OPEC clash looms, trade war escalates

Oil fell below $65 a barrel as Saudi Arabia and Russia prepared for a clash with allied crude producers over whether to lift output, and as China and the US exchanged trade threats.

Futures in New York dropped as much as 1.8 per cent, on course for the lowest close since 9 April after a 2.7 per cent decline on Friday. Iran says Venezuela and Iraq will join it in blocking a proposal to increase production that's backed by Saudi Arabia and Russia when OPEC and its allies meet in vienna this week. China said it would impose tarrifs on a variety of US goods, including crude and gasoline, in response to President Donald Trump's $50 billion levy on Chinese imports.

Crude has dropped more than 10 per cent from late May amid signs that Saudi Arabia and Russia are seeking to lift output curbs that have eliminated a global surplus and boosted prices. Meanwhile, traders are trying to digest the impact from both the US and China issuing tarrifs on goods and the threat of a broader trade war between the world's two largest economies.

"Oil is down in a knee-jerk reaction to possibilities of a trade war intensifying between the US and China, and OPEC's production increasing the demand and supply balance," Takayuki Nogami, Chief Economist at state-backed Japan Oil, Gas & Metals National Corp. said by phone from Tokyo. "If the US and China continue to retaliate and Saudi Arabia and Russia keep signalling a production increase, that will further weigh on prices."

West Texas Intermediate crude for July delivery fell as much as $1.15 to $63.91 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange and traded at $63.93 at 10.55 am in Tokyo. The contract declined $1.83 to $65.06 on Friday. Total volume traded was about 11 per cent below the 100-day average.

Brent futures for August settlement lost as much as 44 cents to $73 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange. The contract dropped $2.50 to $73.44 on Friday. The global benchmark crude traded at a $8.96 premium to WTI for the same month.