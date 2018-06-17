Dubai Courts, Emirates Islamic Bank settle 17 default cases

Dubai Courts, in association with the Emirates Islamic Bank, announced the settlement of 17 civil cases of inmates who were unable to pay their debts amounting to AED1.196 million.

The settled cases were out of 34 default cases that have been looked in as part of the department's initiative of, 'Tafreej Karba' and under the umbrella of 'Year of Zayed', according to state news agency, WAM.

Abdullah Al Kaitoub, President of the Court of Execution and General Supervisor of the Tafreej Karba Committee stated that the initiative reinforces the partnership between the department and the different public and private entities.