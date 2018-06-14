UAE introduces new visa, foreign workers' plan

The cabinet of the United Arab Emirates, chaired by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, vice president and prime minister of the UAE and ruler of Dubai, adopted a number of strategic decisions over foreign workers’ insurance in the private sector, as well as a legislative package of visa facilitation.

The measures include a new insurance plan for workers’ guarantees, state-owned WAM news agency reported. The previous mandatory deposit of AED3,000 ($817) per worker is now being replaced by a new insurance that costs AED 60 annually per worker, according to the report.

The newly created plan “secures workers’ rights in the private sector and reduces the burdens on employers,” WAM said. It allows businesses to recover about AED14 billion, representing the value of current guarantees paid by employers, which will enable them to further invest in the development of their business, the news agency said.

The cabinet also adopted a number of “visa facilitations” for visitors, residents, families and people overstaying their visa to cater for a wider segment of the society, according to WAM. A new decision has also been approved to exempt transit passengers from all entry fees for the first 48 hours. A transit visa can be extended for up to 96 hours for a fee of 50 dirham.

Separately, the cabinet adopted a decision enabling people overstaying their visa the option of leaving the country voluntarily without a "no entry" passport stamp. A new six-month visa will be introduced for job seekers who overstayed their visa but wish to work in the country.