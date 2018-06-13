RAKBank upgrades Business Banking software

The partnership will aid RAKBank’s business customers to benefit from Sage Business Cloud Accounting software at preferential rates and will enable the bank’s customers to easily manage their businesses in compliance with the value-added tax (VAT).

According to Dhiraj Kunwar, RAKBank’s Managing Director of Business Banking, “RAKBANK’s partnership with Sage will offer our Business Banking customers new features that meet all their VAT and accounting needs.”

Sage’s five VAT accounting products were accredited by the UAE Federal Tax Authority earlier this year in March and are on the approved accounting software list.