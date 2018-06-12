Waha Capital abandons plan to launch new private equity fund

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange-listed, Waha Capital announced its plan to raise a new private equity fund late last year and has since announced out investors.

Waha Capital had some investors signed up for the fund but halted its strategy as it wants to focus on a deal-by-deal basis, reported Reuters.

Investor demand for Middle East private equity funds has been hurt by a crisis of confidence at the region’s biggest buyout firm, Abraaj, which is battling allegations it misused funds.