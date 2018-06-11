ADIB UK finances AED 118.2 million acquisition of Lateral House in Leeds

“The ADIB UK team has the market knowledge and expertise to identify high-quality assets, advising clients on prospective property opportunities and structuring tailored Shari'ah-compliant financing solutions with a minimal turnaround time,” said Paul Maisfield, Head of Real Estate at ADIB UK.

ADIB looking to expand its operations and range of services in the coming years to serve the growing demand for UK property from the Middle East.

Lateral House is a modern Grade A office building providing 95,317 square feet.