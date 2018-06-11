IsDB’s THIQAH and Bosna Bank International sign MoU

The cooperation between THIQAH and BBI as organisers of SBF will bring greater impact in creating a platform for business networking. The main aim of the SBF is to strengthen business and investment opportunities in the Southeast Europe region with the sole objective to foster economic development.

THIQAH and BBI will collaborate to organise Sarajevo Halal Fair (SHF), an annual event to promote Islamic banking and capacity building of Islamic banks, as well as exhibiting Halal products. The Sarajevo Halal Fair (SHF) 2018 is scheduled on 27-29 September 2018 in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Both parties agreed to share knowledge and information as well as collaborate on activities such as media outreach to promote SBF in IsDB member countries. Moreover, the MoU will enable both the institutions to invite participants that are prominent leaders, important investors and successful businessmen from IsDB member countries to attend SBF, reported Saudi Gazette.