UAE FTA urges registrants to ensure data confidentiality

The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) has not authorised any third-party entity to request personal or corporate financial or accounting data from businesses registered with the Authority for tax purposes.

There have recently been several instances where companies have reached out to Taxable Persons requesting their registration data, the Authority explained.

In a statement, the FTA called on all registrants to be cautious and maintain the confidentiality of their personal information, stressing that in the event they are contacted by any entity requesting financial or accounting data, registered businesses must first verify that this entity has been formally authorised by the Federal Tax Authority.

The Authority reaffirmed that registering for taxes, filing tax returns and other electronic services are available, free of charge, on the e-Services portal of its website: www.tax.gov.ae, and can be done in a few simple steps. The FTA website is designed in accordance with international best practices to facilitate all tax-related processes using advanced technology, in addition to providing accurate and reliable information and guidance to enhance tax awareness among members of society.