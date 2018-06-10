SHUAA Capital and National Bonds sign MoU

The partnership aims to meet a growing demand for investment and savings solutions in Saudi Arabia, in line with the Kingdom’s Financial Sector Development programme.

According to Fawad Tariq-Khan, CEO of SHUAA Capital, “By partnering with one of the pioneers of Shari'ah-compliant saving schemes, we strengthen further our commitment to providing financial solutions that cater to the needs of the people in the region.”

National Bonds takes an innovative approach to Shari'ah-compliant products and services, catering to a wide-range of customers, from retail to high-net-worth individuals to corporations and SHUAA’s long standing presence in the Kingdom since 2008.