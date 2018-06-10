Latest News
Sunday 10, June 2018 by Kudakwashe

Bahrain fintech firm acquires Mastercard licence

Bahrain-based Payment International Enterprise (PIE), has announced that it has become a principal licensee for Mastercard.

  

PIE will offer online check-out solutions such as Masterpass, a digital wallet that allows consumers to store card information in a secure location, providing a hassle-free way to make convenient, simple, fast and safe payments while enhancing and simplifying the physical and digital shopping experience

The firm is a leading specialist in prepaid, mobile, and NFC solutions for the banked and unbanked at the core of customers’ payment needs.

 

