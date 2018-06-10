Ahlibank plans OMR 75 million perpetual bond issuances

According to a disclosure to the Muscat Securities Market (MSM), the bank has invited its shareholders to attend an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on 26 June 2018 to approve the issuance of perpetual bonds with a nominal value of OMR 1 per bond.

The Omani bank will also seek shareholder approvals to authorise the board of directors to determine the form of bond issuance and take all necessary actions to execute the plan.

Additionally, during its ordinary general meeting, Ahlibank plans to obtain shareholder approvals for an advisory services agreement with Ahli United Bank and to authorise the board to execute the agreement and take all necessary actions.