Ebdaa Bank inks grant agreement with Algosaibi

Bahrain-based microfinance institution, Ebdaa Bank, has signed a grant agreement with Saudi’s Algosaibi Holding Group, that seek to help low-income Bahraini make their way to business.

The BHD 100,000 grant will help enhance the bank’s financial solvency and increase its ability to expand its borrowers list which currently includes approximately 2,500 borrowers.

The agreement was signed by Dr Khalid Al Ghazawi, CEO of Ebdaa Bank, and Fawaz Algosaibi, CEO of Algosaibi Holding, Ebdaa Bank’s headquarters in Sanabis, Bahrain, reported TradeArabia.