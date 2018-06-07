Three pieces from famed HRH King Farouk of Egypt collection far exceed estimates in auction

Sotheby’s London offered for sale three lots formerly in the personal collection of HRH King Farouk of Egypt on 6 June. All three lots sold far above pre-sale expectations, nearly five times the highest estimate Sotheby's had made.

The three items from his collection presented for sale were: A tie pin and cufflinks and a ruby and diamond tie pin, estimated at GBP 220-350. This lot actually sold for GBP 4,000. Second was a Van Cleef & Arpels diamond brooch, estimated at GBP 700-1,500. This lot sold for GBP 12,500. The third was a diamond purse handle, estimated at GBP 2,200-3,500. This lot sold for GBP 9,375. In total the three lots fetched GBP 25,875. Pre-sale expectations had been GBP 3,120 to GBP 5,350.

HRH King Farouk of Egypt ruled Egypt from 1936 to 1952. King Farouk had one of the most famous coin collections in the world, and his extensive and impressive jewelry collection were also renowned. He and his family commissioned a number of pieces from Parisian jeweller Van Cleef & Arpels in particular.

In 2015, Sotheby’s New York sold a Van Cleef & Arpels necklace formerly in the collection of his mother Queen Nazli for $4.3 million.