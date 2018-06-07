Jordan seeks postponement of reform implementation

Jordan will ask the IMF to give it more time to implement reforms, after some of the largest protests in years.
A week of rare protests risking major instability has pushed the debt-burdened country beyond its means forcing King Abdullah to effectively suspend tax rises—a key part of fiscal consolidation plans pushed by the IMF to reduce Jordan's large public debt.
The government is unlikely to abandon the IMF programme, but officials believe that its hasty implementation has sparked the protests.
Jordan is expected to delay the programme implementation for one or two years, reported Reuters.