Nigeria Green Bond Market Development Programme lauches to boost African Green Finance

The Programme is part of a wider cooperative partnership between FMDQ OTC, Financial Sector Deepening Africa (FSD Africa) and Climate Bonds Initiative to grow sustainable and green investment within the Nigerian debt capital markets.

The launch is one of the major events taking place during Green Bonds Week, that sees local and international stakeholders gather in Lagos to discuss the impact of climate risk on investment portfolios, the role of regulators in developing the local market and growing green bond issuance.

The daylong NGBMD launch will be opened by Hon. Tajudeen Yusuf, Chair, House Committee on Capital Markets and His Excellency, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, Executive Governor, Lagos State. The agenda for the day includes contributions from Mr. Herbert Onyewumbu Wigwe, CEO of Access Bank, as well as SEC Nigeria, DMO, FMDQ OTC, Insurance Commission, Pensions Commission and the IFC.

Climate Bonds, Director of Market Development, Justine Leigh-Bell, “The Nigeria Green Bonds Market Development Program is a big step towards unlocking the full potential for domestic issuance while developing a pipeline of green investment opportunities and engaging with local and international investors. We are excited about the future in the region.”

Managing Director/CEO, FMDQ OTC Securities Exchange, Mr. Bola Onadele.Koko, “As an OTC Exchange with a passion for developing the Nigerian DCM, FMDQ is excited and optimistic that our pursuit to develop a Green Bond market in partnership with reputable institutions such as FSD Africa and Climate Bonds Initiative will help address infrastructure gaps and environmental challenges in a sustainable manner to deliver prosperity for Nigerians.”