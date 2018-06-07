African Development Bank launches 'Coding for Employment' programme

The African Development Bank, together with partners Rockefeller Foundation, Microsoft, and Facebook, has launched the Coding for Employment programme at the African Innovation Summit in Kigali, Rwanda. "By training youth in demand-driven Information and Communications Technology (ICT) curriculum and matching graduates directly with ICT employers, this new programme prepares Africa’s youth for tomorrow’s jobs and unleashes the next generation of young digital innovators from the continent. Coding for Employment will create over 9 million jobs and reach 32 million youth and women across Africa," read a statement from the bank.



According to the bank, the Coding for Employment programme is at the centre of the African Development Bank’s Jobs for Youth in Africa Initiative, which aims to put Africa’s youth on a path to prosperity. By 2025, the Jobs for Youth in Africa Initiative aims to equip 50 million youth with employable skills and create 25 million jobs in agriculture, information communications and technology and other key industries across Africa.



Over the last 15 years, the African Development Bank has invested $1.64 billion in programmes to prepare youth for careers in science, technology and innovation.



“By working together with the private sector, donors, policy-makers, and other stakeholders, we can secure a brighter future for young African women and men. As part of this new programme, we seek to cultivate the next generation of innovators and to empower young women to lead the continent’s digital revolution. Investments in youth through programmes like Coding for Employment can stimulate inclusive economic growth, put Africa and its youth on the cutting edge of technological innovations and ensure the digital transformation of Africa is led and managed by young Africans for the benefit of the people of Africa,” said Oley Dibba-Wadda, Director of Human Capital, Youth and Skills Development at the African Development Bank.