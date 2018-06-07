Bahrain Islamic Bank creates an in-house Innovation Lab

The lab will be used to improve new banking products and services before they are deployed in the market.

Hassan Jarrar, CEO of BisB said that the lab is automated with biometric authentication for added security measures, location based services, self-service machines, new generation ATMs, digital banking services and instant cheque book and card printing services.

The lab will serve as a creative space playing a pivotal role in facilitating the exchange of ideas and promoting a culture of innovation within the bank.

The unveiling of the innovation lab follows a trend by the GCC banking sector to harmonise fintech with business operations, in order to deliver superior integrated financial solutions to satisfy customers’ expectations.