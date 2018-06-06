IsDB undergoes a rebranding exercise

The new identity maintains the core elements of the IsDB’s heritage while signalling modernity, independence and transparency.

As it enters its next stage of growth, the bank’s mission includes equipping people to drive their own economic and social progress at scale, putting the necessary infrastructure in place to enable them to fulfil their potential, building collaborative partnerships between public and private sectors and championing the latest fintech led solutions to the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

“As we build on the successes of the past, we must also look to the future”, said HE Dr Bandar Hajjar, President of the IsDB.

To coincide with their new brand and future vision, IsDB also launched a new website to reflect the change.