Alizz Islamic Bank promotes five Omani nationals to senior management roles

Alizz Islamic Bank has promoted a number of Omani nationals to senior management roles within the company, according a statement from the bank.

Chief Operating Officer, Moosa Masoud Al Jadidi has been promoted as General Manager, Ghalib Fawzi Al Busaidi as General Manager and Group Head of Wholesale Banking, Mohammed Al Ghassani as Assistant General Manager of Distribution Channels and Wealth Management, Yasir Sameer Al Azzawi as Assistant General Manager and Head of SME Banking and Mustafa Al Lawati as Assistant General Manager and Head of Investment Banking, Project Finance and Joint Financing.

"These promotions strongly emphasise Alizz Islamic Bank’s commitment to increasing its Omani workforce in senior positions and to developing career opportunities for advancing Omani nationals. The Bank seeks to provide its staff with core values, self-development and professional development opportunities in all areas of business. These efforts include the development of various programmes for Omanis, whether they are newly graduates or long-term employees in the field of Islamic banking. The Human Resources Division of the bank provides staff with all the necessary training and qualification to equip them with the knowledge and skills to excel in the Islamic banking sector," said a statement from Alizz.

“We introduced the competency framework and integrated it with the Performance Management System to ensure leadership of the Bank's performance based on actual business needs. The Human Resources Division works hard to ensure that the Bank's recruitment process is independent, fair and transparent. It aims to select the most suitable individuals who meet the requirements of positions and demonstrate their ability to absorb the culture of Islamic banking, as well as their ability to demonstrate the core values ​​of Alizz Islamic Bank. The Bank will continue to function as an efficient and effective organisation using technological tools, streamlining processes and attracting and retaining good talent. We are confident that this approach will provide us with a significant competitive advantage for our long-term growth and success," said Mohammed Al Balushi, Chief Human Resources Officer, Alizz Islamic Bank.