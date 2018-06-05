Dana Gas receives consent from creditors for Sukuk restructuring

The company, which last year refused to repay creditors because it claimed its Sukuk were no longer Shari'ah-compliant, reached a restructuring agreement last month after a protracted and complex legal battle.

Following the launch of a tender and exchange offer on May 22, it had received the approval of 93.69 per cent of the holders for the terms of the proposed restructuring, exceeding the minimum required 75 per cent approval threshold, reported Reuters.