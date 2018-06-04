Samsung empowers MENA SMEs with new digital platform

Samsung Electronics Middle East and North Africa (MENA), today officially announced the launch of Samsung Business Suite, a new Business-to-Business (B2B) cloud-based platform that is developed to support Small-Medium Businesses (SMBs) in the MENA region by enhancing their digital and mobile capabilities. Samsung Business Suite will provide registered businesses with a set of in-demand business applications which can be customised to their requirements and launched remotely to designated Samsung devices. It is available for businesses in the region to download from Samsung website.

“SMBs are a significant contributor to the economic engine in the Middle East and North Africa. As the region marches towards a transformative agenda and economic diversification in building a knowledge-based economy, SMBs will serve as the foundation in that transformation. To this effect, SMBs also face the challenge of navigating a competitive business climate with complexities, high cost and lack of infrastructure,” Wahid El Meliani, Head of IT & Mobility Enterprise business at Samsung Electronics Middle East and North Africa.

SMBs represent 56per cent of the mobile B2B market in MENA according to Samsung mobile market research, and share common challenges including difficulties in adopting IT mobile solutions and identifying relevant digital tools for their business requirements, increasing cost of apps and solutions in the marketplace, complexities in third party or partner management, and a lack of infrastructure to operate and maintain these solutions.

This is further substantiated in results recorded by Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM), which shows that 70 per cent of respondents in the MENA region, who are interested in establishing new businesses, fail to complete the process.

Mohammad Gharaibeh, Regional Director, Information & Mobility Enterprise Business Group, ‎Samsung Gulf Electronics said that Samsung Business Suite will give small business owners an opportunity to experience the benefits of the digital evolution without making a massive dent in their CAPEX, in line with the recent local economic developments and transformation, and the government’s direction to support entrepreneurship and the small and medium sector as an important pillar of the local knowledge-based economy.

Samsung Business Suite creates an easier opportunity for SMB’s to use and customise ready-made business applications, tailored to their specific needs. The web portal allows SMB’s to maintain their brand recognition by applying their corporate logo and launching the applications immediately to Samsung devices.

The web portal also enables users to manage the functionalities and features of the customised business applications anywhere, anytime. Given that businesses requires monitoring and performance evaluation, Samsung’s Business Suite features a report extraction function to assess the performance of the business application conveniently.