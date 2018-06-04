Latest News
Monday 04, June 2018 by Kudakwashe

Egypt foreign direct investments down to 20.8 per cent

The volume of foreign direct investments in Egypt during Q2 2017 to the 2018 fiscal year has declined to $ 1.9 billion.

  

The Central Bank's monthly report has shown that total inflows dropped to $3.4 billion compared to the $3.9 billion in recorded in the same period last year. This was because the outflows of foreign investments also slowed down during the period to $1.56 billion from $1.57billion during the same period of the last year.

The report also confirmed that European Union countries were the biggest investors in Egypt with a total of $1.96 billion in investments. Total investments from Arab countries during that period (Q2 2017 to the 2018 fiscal year) amounted to approximately $722.3 million.

 

