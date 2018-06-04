Egypt foreign direct investments down to 20.8 per cent

The Central Bank's monthly report has shown that total inflows dropped to $3.4 billion compared to the $3.9 billion in recorded in the same period last year. This was because the outflows of foreign investments also slowed down during the period to $1.56 billion from $1.57billion during the same period of the last year.

The report also confirmed that European Union countries were the biggest investors in Egypt with a total of $1.96 billion in investments. Total investments from Arab countries during that period (Q2 2017 to the 2018 fiscal year) amounted to approximately $722.3 million.