Latest News
Monday 04, June 2018 by Kudakwashe

Boursa Kuwait implements FTSE Russell classification benchmark

Boursa Kuwait is set to adopt FTSE Russell Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB) for all equity stocks listed on its markets.

  

The FTSE Russell ICB is a comprehensive and globally recognised standard, categorising companies and securities across four levels of classifications. Each company is allocated to the subsector that most closely represents the nature of its business, determined by its primary source of revenue and other publicly available information, according to a statement from the bourse.

In September, Kuwait will be promoted to Secondary Emerging market status, after undergoing FTSE Russell’s Annual Classification Review last year.

 

Features & Analyses

Commercial Banking Markets: more to be done

  Speaking exclusively to Banker Middle East, Seltem Iyigun, Economist for Middle East & Turkey at Coface, provides an overview… read more