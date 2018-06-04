Boursa Kuwait implements FTSE Russell classification benchmark

Boursa Kuwait is set to adopt FTSE Russell Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB) for all equity stocks listed on its markets.
The FTSE Russell ICB is a comprehensive and globally recognised standard, categorising companies and securities across four levels of classifications. Each company is allocated to the subsector that most closely represents the nature of its business, determined by its primary source of revenue and other publicly available information, according to a statement from the bourse.
In September, Kuwait will be promoted to Secondary Emerging market status, after undergoing FTSE Russell’s Annual Classification Review last year.