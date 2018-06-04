Jacques Prost named CEO of Indosuez Wealth Management

Jacques Prost has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of Indosuez Wealth Management group. He will assume the role as of 18 June 2018.

He is a member of Crédit Agricole S.A.’s Management Committee, the owners of Indosuez. Since 2013, he has supervised Global Markets and Financing activities as Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank.

Jacques Prost began his career in the Corporate department of Crédit Lyonnais in London in 1986. In 1988, he joined Banque Paribas, where he held a number of positions in the European Real Estate Finance and Project Finance divisions. In 1996, he was appointed Head of Project Finance at Paribas in Milan.

He joined the Crédit Agricole group in 2000 as Head of Structured Finance for Corporate and Investment Banking in Italy. In 2008, he became Head of the Real Estate and Hotels division in Paris. In November 2011, he was appointed Global Head of Structured Finance.

"His experience in Corporate and Investment banking and his in-depth knowledge of Crédit Agricole Group are major assets to develop the Wealth Management global business line, one of the components of the group’s strategy as a universal customer-focused bank," said a statement from the bank.

He is a graduate of Sciences Po Paris and holds a postgraduate degree in financial markets from Paris Dauphine University.