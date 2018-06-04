Al Hilal Bank HR Division receives ISO 9001:2015 certification

Al Hilal Bank’s Human Resources Division has been awarded ISO 9001:2015 certification, for quality management system (QMS). The ISO award was granted by SGS, based in Switzerland, which is the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company.

The QMS certification is the world’s most established quality recognition, used by more than one million organisations in 170 countries, and sets the standard in quality domain.

“We at Al Hilal Bank take great pride in the quality of our work in pursuit of a process-driven approach to continual improvement, which is highlighted by our commitment to investing in improving services, use of technology and upgrading processes to be one of the best Human Resource division in the region. We are dedicated to constant progress and maintenance of the ISO accreditation, and intend to consistently uphold the principles of quality improvement in the future,” said Sultan Al Mahmood, Chief Human Resources Officer at Al Hilal Bank.

ISO 9001 is the world recognized benchmark for quality management systems. It assists companies in developing a management system that aligns quality with business strategies.