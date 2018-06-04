Emirates NBD signs Pioneers Waseet Securities as trading member

Following the approval by the Securities and Commodities Authority, SCA, as a ‘General Clearing Member’, Emirates NBD has added several clients to its portfolio making it the market leader in providing clearing and settlement services to trading participants of the UAE’s equity markets, according to state news agency WAM.

"Emirates NBD is a trusted name and signing with the leading bank in the UAE to provide clearing and settlement services will help us strengthen reputation and instil investor confidence. We look forward to working closely with them as we continue to add value to our clients,” said Sheikh Majid bin Hamad Al Qasimi, Chairman of Pioneers Waseet Securities.