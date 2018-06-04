Jordanians renew protests against tax hikes

The tax hikes are aimed at bringing down public debt to 77 percent of GDP in 2021.

Witnesses said demonstrators who converged near the cabinet office chanted slogans calling for the sacking of Prime Minister Hani Mulki and saying they would disband only if the government rescinded a tax bill it sent to parliament last month which critics say worsens living standards, according to Reuters.

“We are here until we bring the downfall of the bill ... This government is shameful,” demonstrators chanted as police prevented them from approaching the heavily-guarded government offices.

On Saturday Mulki said refused to scrap the tax reform bill backed by the International Monetary Fund that has provoked the largest protests in over five years against steep price rises, saying it was up to parliament to decide its fate, Reuters said.

Unions representing tens of thousands of employees in both the public and private sector have also called for a general strike on Wednesday after their demands for the bill to be scrapped were rejected by the Government.

The Government maintains it needs more funds for public services and has made the argument that tax reforms reduce social disparities by placing a heavier burden on high earners and leaving lower-paid state workers relatively unscathed.

However, public anger over IMF-driven government policies has grown since a steep general sales tax hike earlier this year and the abolition of bread subsidies, a staple item for the poor, and critics have said that the measures will hurt the poor and protesters have slammed politicians for squandering public funds and corruption.

“Our demands are legitimate. No, no to corruption,” chanted the demonstrators urging King Abdullah, who is seen as a unifying force, to intervene and crack down on official graft, Reuters said.

Political sources said that Jordan’s King Abdullah was expected on Monday to ask Prime Minister Hani Mulki to resign in a bid to soothe widespread anger over economic policies that has sparked the largest protests in several years.