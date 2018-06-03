FAB appoints CEO for UK operations

First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) has appointed Paul Hartwell as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the bank’s operations in the United Kingdom (UK), subject to regulatory approvals.

Paul Hartwell joins FAB with over 30 years of experience in corporate banking, operations and risk. Most recently, he was the CEO of British Arab Commercial Bank (BACB). Prior to this, he was the CEO of Mitsubishi UFJ Securities and held Chief Risk Officer and Chief Operating Officer positions at Standard Bank, Barclays and West LB.

“We are very pleased to welcome Paul to our team. With his vast experience in the banking sector, and in the areas which our UK operations particularly focus on, we believe that he will play a key role in driving our operations and in growing our business," commented Abdulhamid Saeed, Group Chief Executive Officer of FAB.